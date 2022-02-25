No interruptions in energy supplies from Russia — German ministry

BERLIN, February 25. /TASS/. Energy security of Germany is supported and there are no interruptions in deliveries of energy resources from Russia, a spokesperson of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs said at a briefing on Friday.

"No failures in supplies," the spokesperson said.

Tough sanctions against the Russian energy sector can be a disservice, spokesman of the German government Steffen Hebestreit said earlier. "Energy from Russia cannot be substituted quickly": and in full scope, he noted.