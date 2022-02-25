Georgia won’t join West’s financial, economic sanctions crusade against Russia, says PM

TBILISI, February 25. /TASS/. Given the country's national interests, Georgia does not intend to join the economic and financial sanctions bandwagon led by the West against Russia over the Ukraine situation, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili told Georgian reporters on Friday.

"We have familiarized ourselves with the actions of our international partners following the launch of military action in Ukraine, meaning economic and financial sanctions (against Russia - TASS). I want to make it clear and unambiguous that in light of [our] national interests, Georgia does not intend to participate in financial and economic sanctions," he said.

Asked whether he plans to fly to Kiev, the premier said that it should not be a visit for the sake of a visit, adding that on top of everything else Ukraine’s air space is closed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories. Immediately following Moscow’s move, the US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states announced a slew of anti-Russian sanctions.