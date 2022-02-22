No full-blown war with Ukraine as long as it depends on Russia — senior MP

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The decision to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the ratification of treaties on friendship and cooperation are protecting people from a full-scale war, Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said on Tuesday and added that a war won’t break out as long as it depends on Russia.

"Today’s decision that we have to take [the ratification of treaties], as well as yesterday’s one by the president to recognize the two republics, is a key factor for de-escalating tensions in the region, it is the protection of people from a full-blown war, which will not break out. At least, as long as it depends on Russia," the senator said.

Kosachev encouraged Western countries to stop fomenting tensions and take into account the fact that ultimately their actions expose the very people they allegedly care about to life-threatening risk.