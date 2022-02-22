DPR’s, LPR’s borders to stay within Donetsk, Lugansk regions’ limits — DPR leader

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. The borders of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) will remain within the limits of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, DPR’s leader Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"I can only speak about it briefly. The constitution of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the constitution of the Lugansk People’s Republic have the borders within the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. Time will show what is to be done next," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel answering a question about the recognition of the republics in the 2014 borders.

He also noted that Kiev can now opt for any scenario and sanction the launch of full-scale combat operations in Donbass at any moment.