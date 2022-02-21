Russia did its utmost to resolve Kiev-Donbass contradictions peacefully, says Putin

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russia did its utmost from the very outset to resolve disputes between Kiev and Donbass peacefully, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, opening a meeting of the country’s Security Council in the Kremlin.

"From that moment [from the moment the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics were set up], confrontation began between the Kiev regime and the people living on that territory. I would like to highlight that Russia has been doing its utmost from the very beginning to resolve all the disputes that have arisen by peaceful means, by a peaceful method," Putin said.

Some Ukrainian citizens did not accept the state coup in 2014, the Russian president went on to say. This also referred to people who lived in Crimea and those who lived and are living in Donbass, he added.

"People announced that they were setting up two independent republics - the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics," Putin said.