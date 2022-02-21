Kremlin lauds performance of Russian athletes at 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Every Russian athlete exerted the utmost of his and her efforts participating in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Commenting on the Team ROC’s (the Russian Olympic Committee) final 9th place in the medal standings of the 2022 Games, Peskov said "this is an unofficial [medals] count."

"Our Olympians nailed it and every single one of them applied the utmost of their efforts," Peskov said speaking at a news briefing.

He noted that some of the athletes achieved the tops, but some of them failed, saying: "We all wish of course that all Olympic medals would be ours, but this is impossible."

"Some participants were stronger than our athletes and we must rejoice at the wins of our athletes and their opponents as well," Peskov said adding that the result of the Russian team at the Olympics in China would contribute to the development of sports, the ideas of optimism and, most importantly, promote the values of sports and healthy style of life among the rest of Russians.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing were held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

The national team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) finished the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China in the 9th place of the medal standings having bagged six gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals (32 in total).

Team Norway completed the 2022 Winter Olympics medal standings in the top setting their new national record by winning 16 gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals (37 in total). Germany was 2nd having won 12 gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals (27 in total). The team of the 2022 Olympics hosts, China, finished in 3rd place with nine gold, four silver and two bronze medals (15 in total).

The Olympians from Russia set a national record this year in the total number of medals won at the Winter Olympics. The previous record in the overall number of medals won at the Games was registered at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi - 29 medals (11 gold, 9 silver, 9 bronze). The best record of the Olympic team of the Soviet Union was registered at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Canada’s Calgary - 29 medals (11 gold, 9 silver, nine bronze medals).