Russia to send to Germany evidence of mass graves in Donbass after Scholz’s charges

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia will hand over to Germany via diplomatic channels a special message containing evidence of mass graves in Donbass following claims by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the effect any statements about genocide in the region were groundless, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"My message to counterparts at the German Foreign Ministry is this. In connection with statements by Chancellor Scholz the statements about genocide in Donbass are laughable we will present evidence concerning mass graves in this region for the German leadership to study closely," Zakharova said in her Telegram channel.

She stressed that Russia was unable to make these materials, also sent to Washington, available to the public at large, because "any platform will instantly block them as ‘impermissible content’."

"Let me warn you that even those who have seen everything will find this content unbearable," she added.

Zakharova also asked her German counterparts, while the diplomatic message to them was still being readied, to study the subject in open sources using the attached hyperlinks to the websites of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Investigative Committee.

On Saturday, Scholz told the Munich Security Conference that the term genocide was not applicable to the situation in Donbass and described such statements as laughable. Earlier, at a joint news conference with Scholz Russian President Vladimir Putin used the term "genocide" to describe the current developments in the region.

On Friday, Lugansk and Donetsk leaders, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, declared evacuation of civilians to Russia in view of the soaring risk of hostilities. A number of Russian regions have said they are ready to accommodate refugees from Donbass.