Putin takes note of State Duma’s appeal for recognizing DPR, LPR — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet responded to the appeal of the State Duma, lower house of the parliament, for recognizing the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic, but took note of it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, he [Putin] took note, and then everything will depend on the President's decision," Peskov said responding to a relevant question from reporters.

On Tuesday, the State Duma turned to the Russian President with the request to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Commenting on the appeal, Putin said that everything must be done to solve the problems of Donbass, but first of all, one should proceed "from the not fully used opportunities for the implementation of the Minsk agreements." He added that when making decisions the lawmakers are guided by the opinion of the Russians, the vast majority of whom sympathize with the residents of Donbass and hope that the situation there will change for the better.