Moscow to publish response to US, NATO security proposals soon — top diplomat

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia will release its response to the US and NATO proposals on security guarantees soon, Moscow has nothing to hide, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Speaking about the release [of Russia’s response to Washington and Brussels’ initiatives on security guarantees], currently, some protocol and technical things need to be observed. It will be submitted soon, and, of course, we are going to publish this document. We have nothing to hide," the Russian top diplomat stated at the press conference following the talks with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau.

On Monday, Putin and Lavrov discussed the US and NATO responses to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees. In reply to the leader’s question about chances to agree on some challenging issues with the Western partners, the top diplomat answered in the affirmative, noting that "there was always a chance." Lavrov also mentioned that Russia’s response to the proposals of Washington and Brussels was already prepared and consisted of ten pages.

On January 26, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees. The US side asked not to publish these documents, however, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg outlined some main points. According to these statements, the West made no concessions on the issues that are fundamental for Russia, but outlined some areas for further negotiations.