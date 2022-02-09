Power vacuum in US-controlled areas in Syria nurtures terrorists, Russian diplomat says

UNITED NATIONS, February 10. /TASS/. The atmosphere of anarchy and impunity in the areas occupied by the United States in Syria serves as a nourishing environment for terrorists of all kinds, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said at a session of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"The problem of terrorist threats in northeastern Syria is pressing. The US troops that are illegally deployed there cannot bring order. Or they don’t want to," Kuzmin said. "The atmosphere of a power void and impunity around the US forces’ deployment areas serves as a nourishing ground for terrorists of all stripes."

"Local gunmen have become so strong and defiant that they ventured to openly attack the locations of detention of their ‘brothers-in-arms’," the diplomat said. "As a result, even those terrorists, who were put behind bars earlier, turn out to be at large."

According to Kuzmin, the withdrawal of the US occupation forces from Syria will allow Syrians "to purge the remaining ‘terrorist pustules’ on their territory and to ensure civilians’ security."

"As practice shows, the Syrian government is able to cope with these tasks much more effectively," the Russian deputy permanent representative stated.