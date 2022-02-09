Russian officials won’t attend Munich Security Conference — MFA

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian officials for various reasons won’t attend the Munich Security Conference that’s taking place on February 18-20, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"As far as the Russian Foreign Ministry is aware, Russian officials for various reasons won’t attend the Munich Security Conference on security policy that’s taking place on February 18-20 this year," she said.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not take part in the Munich Security Conference either in person or via video link.

About 35 heads of state and government will take part in the Munich Security Conference, which is scheduled for February 18-20. The US is expected to be represented by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The German delegation will be led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky also plans to participate.