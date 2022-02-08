Putin-Macron relations constructive, lengthy talks expected, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Very constructive relations have been established between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and the Kremlin was ready for their conversation to be a long one, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"Yes, the Kremlin was ready for this (the Moscow meeting of the two leaders started on Monday night and lasted over five hours - TASS)," he said. "Very constructive and, indeed, substantive relations have been established between Putin and Macron, which allow them to spend a lot of time interacting with each other," the Kremlin official added.

According to Putin's press secretary, "a rather extraordinary situation" which demands a detailed discussion has also contributed. He thinks that the desire to continue the conversation over several hours was mutual. "I think that it was a mutual desire, [currently] the agenda is very intense. The presentation of arguments, at least, by our president with regards to our stance, of course, needs time," the spokesman concluded.

As the leaders themselves said at a press conference (they met with journalists already past midnight), they discussed European security issues in the context of corresponding guarantees to Russia on the part of the US and NATO, the internal Ukrainian crisis, and other issues. On Tuesday, the French president continued his foreign tour, heading to Kiev.