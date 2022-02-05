Diplomat says Bild crosses moral line by publication about Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Bild newspaper has crossed all moral boundaries by publishing an article about Russia’s alleged plan to invade Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday in an interview with the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

"It’s been a while since we’ve been meticulous with words and phrases in order to be delicate in some way, not to take offence and proceed from the best intentions of partners. Currently, they have crossed all possible lines of human, genuine morality and ethics. Today, [the German newspaper] Bild published an article of an allegedly detailed plan of attack," she said. "From its point of view, the Russian President [Vladimir Putin] drew helmets himself, muzzles <...>, some cartridges, calibers, and so on."

Concerns over Moscow’s alleged preparations for an invasion into Ukraine have been increasingly announced in the west and in Kiev recently. Moscow has repeatedly rejected such speculation.