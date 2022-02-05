West’s rhetoric escalates when Olympics are hosted by "wrong country" - diplomat

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The rhetoric of Western media traditionally gets worse when the Olympic Games are not hosted by the countries that the Western world would prefer, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said aired by Radio of Russia on Saturday.

"Traditionally, there are acute periods. In this kind of the world’s ‘seasonality’, there are reference points in the form of the Olympic Games, that is, when the international information environment starts to boil over for reasons unknown to an average citizen, especially when the Olympics are not held in the states the West wants. When they are held in the countries the West wants, everything is quiet and smooth then. It is a celebration of sport, applause, preparation, an absolute synergy of efforts," she said.

The diplomat pointed out that "as soon as the Olympics are reported to be hosted by a country outside that Western circle, not by those countries that are totally subservient to Anglo-Saxon thought, everything immediately begins to escalate, namely human rights, national issues, regional conflicts and much more."

"At this point, everything has aligned: both the Olympic Games and the fact they are being hosted by China, which has been declared, as they say, a global enemy in recent years. Apart from that, the Ukraine issue as an instrument of influence or pressure on our country has exacerbated as well. And we get an absolutely unpleasant picture," the diplomat added.