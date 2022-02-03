Crimean official compares idea to withdraw Russian Navy to cancelling US’ creation

SIMFEROPOL, February 3. /TASS/. The Russian Navy is present in Crimea approximately since the creation of the United States of America, and the suggestion to withdraw the Navy may be compared to a suggestion to cancel the establishment of this country, says Russian Deputy Prime Minister, permanent representative of the republic to the president, Georgy Muradov.

On Wednesday, Spain’s El Pais published the full text of the confidential US and NATO responses to Russia’s proposals on guarantees of security. They offered Russia a dialogue on arms control and prevention of incidents in exchange for de-escalation in Ukraine and withdrawal of Russian forces and peacekeepers from Crimea, Transnistria, South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

"Are the authors of these ‘strategic developments’ aware that Russian forces, represented by its Navy, have been permanently present in Crimea since approximately the same moment that the United States of American appeared on the map? Therefore, the demand to withdraw Russian forces from Crimea form the standpoint of historic context is equal to a proposal to cancel the establishment of the US," Muradov said.

He noted that "the absurdity of such approach to the dialogue with Russia by the American partners only reveals that they have different ideas."

Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion in Ukraine have become frequent in Ukraine and Western states. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such reports empty and groundless escalation of tensions, underscoring that Russia does not pose any threat to anyone. Peskov noted that provocations may happen in order to justify such claims and warned that such attempts will bear the most serious consequences.