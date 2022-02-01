NATO’s open-door policy has no legal binding, says Putin

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that NATO’s open-door policy has no legal binding.

"They say - a policy of open doors. Where did it come from? NATO has an open-door policy. Where is it stated? Nowhere," the Russian leader stated at a press conference following talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"In Article 10 of the 1949 treaty, if memory serves, it is stated that the alliance, if agreed by other members, can accept other European countries into this organization. It can but not obliged," the Russian leader noted. In his opinion, "the US and NATO can say that they seek to ensure the Ukrainian security, they value it, <…> but [the alliance] cannot admit [Kiev], as it has other previously accepted international obligations. What is there that is unclear or even offensive for Ukraine," Putin stated.

The Russian leader is convinced that "it is necessary to find a way to ensure the interests and security of all parties: Ukraine, European countries, and Russia." "But the only chance to do this is to consider our proposals [on security guarantees] in a serious, thoughtful way," the head of state emphasized.