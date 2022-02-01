Embassy delivers Lavrov’s message on security guarantees to Finnish Foreign Ministry

HELSINKI, February 1./TASS/. The Russian Embassy has delivered a message to the Finnish Foreign Ministry from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding security guarantees, the diplomatic mission reported on Tuesday.

"The embassy has handed over the respective letter to the foreign minister of Finland. We are waiting for the reaction from the Finnish side," it said.

On January 30, Lavrov told the Voskresnoye Vremya (Sunday Time) program on Channel One that Russia was sending messages to NATO and the OSCE with a request to explain whether they intend to comply with the key security commitments "not to strengthen their security at the expense of the security of others".