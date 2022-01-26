Ukraine is openly sabotaging Minsk negotiating process - Russia’s envoy Gryzlov

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Ukraine is openly sabotaging the Minsk negotiating process during sessions of the Contact Group, Russia’s envoy to the Contact Group on settlement in eastern Ukraine Boris Gryzlov said.

"We see an obvious sabotage of the Minsk negotiating process on behalf of Ukraine," Gryzlov told journalists.

Ukraine has once again blocked an approval of a roadmap proposed by Donbass, he said.

"During a session of the Contact Group and yesterday during work groups, the Ukrainian side once again failed to come up with its stance regarding the draft of the road map on the all-embracing political settlement of the conflict that was submitted by Donetsk and Lugansk in October 2020 ignoring their proposals and blocking a dialogue between Kiev and Donbass on the political settlement, envisaged by the Minsk Accords," Gryzlov said.