PARIS, January 26. /TASS/. Wednesday’s Normandy Format talks were not smooth, but frank, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak said after the meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy group (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine).

"We had a tough conversation, but maybe, the first straightforward conversation, in order to take inventory of all the problems connected to the implementation of the Minsk agreements," he said.