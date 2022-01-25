China shows understanding of Russia’s stance in security talks with US — envoy

BEIJING, January 25. /TASS/. China is demonstrating a full and adequate understanding of Russia’s stance in the talks with the US on security guarantees, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Russian envoy noted that the negotiations had just begun. "They do not affect China in any way. China has nothing to do with it. Nevertheless, this is certainly a major event in international life. And our Chinese friends are closely following the development of the talks," Denisov noted.

The Russian diplomat pointed out that there was no "hidden agenda" in the consultations between Moscow and Washington, and the Russian side kept Chine updated on the progress of the talks. "Our Chinese partners demonstrate a full and adequate understanding of Russia’s position," the envoy emphasized.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry released the proposals on security guarantees on the part of the US and NATO. The consultations were on January 10 in Geneva, while a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council was held on January 12 in Brussels and the OSCE Permanent Council met in Vienna on January 13.