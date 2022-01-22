Moscow calls on UK’s Foreign Office to stop engaging in provocations - MFA

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Moscow has called on the UK’s Foreign Office to stop engaging in provocations. This is how the Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to a recent statement of the British colleagues about plans Moscow is allegedly making regarding Ukraine.

"The misinformation spread by the British Foreign Office is another evidence that these are the NATO countries, led by the Anglo-Saxons, that are escalating tensions around Ukraine. We call on the British Foreign Office to stop provocative activities, stop spreading nonsense and focus on studying the history of the Tatar-Mongol yoke," a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

Earlier, the UK’s Foreign Office issued a statement that the Russian leadership is considering a possibility of installing a pro-Russian government in Ukraine and former Ukrainian MP Yevgeny Murayev may head this cabinet.