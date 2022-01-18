Putin, Ortega stress importance of Russian-Nicaraguan coordination on international arena

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Daniel Ortega with his re-election as the President of Nicaragua during their phone call Tuesday, the Kremlin press office said in its statement.

"[The Russian side] reaffirmed the unwavering support to the efforts of the Nicaraguan government to ensure the national sovereignty and its readiness to further support the social and economic development of the republic," the statement says.

Ortega expressed his gratitude to Russia for its solidarity with the people of Nicaragua, the Kremlin noted.

"Both sides underscored that importance of close coordination at the international arena within the context of Russian-Nicaraguan strategic partnership," the statement says, adding that the two leaders agreed to further contacts.

Daniel Ortega, 76, won the presidential elections in November and entered office on January 11. He has been leading the country since 2007; previously, he served as the president between 1985 and 1990.