Putin, Ortega stress importance of Russian-Nicaraguan coordination on international arena

Daniel Ortega expressed his gratitude to Russia for its solidarity with the people of Nicaragua

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Daniel Ortega with his re-election as the President of Nicaragua during their phone call Tuesday, the Kremlin press office said in its statement.

"[The Russian side] reaffirmed the unwavering support to the efforts of the Nicaraguan government to ensure the national sovereignty and its readiness to further support the social and economic development of the republic," the statement says.

Ortega expressed his gratitude to Russia for its solidarity with the people of Nicaragua, the Kremlin noted.

"Both sides underscored that importance of close coordination at the international arena within the context of Russian-Nicaraguan strategic partnership," the statement says, adding that the two leaders agreed to further contacts.

Daniel Ortega, 76, won the presidential elections in November and entered office on January 11. He has been leading the country since 2007; previously, he served as the president between 1985 and 1990.

Active preparations for Lavrov-Blinken meeting underway, says Russian diplomat
Earlier, Sergey Lavrov and Antony Blinken held a telephone talk to discuss security guarantees between the two countries and further contacts
Read more
British defense minister says invited Russian counterpart to visit London
Ben Wallace said that the sides would discuss issues related to the mutual security concerns and engage constructively in good faith
Read more
Hainan medical tourism zone three years ahead of schedule in registering imported drugs
Local authorities said treatment costs also went down
Read more
Austria considering what to do with vaccinated with Sputnik amid mandatory immunization
Mandatory vaccination is to come in force from February
Read more
Hainan launches 142 new projects worth $5.8 billion in investment
Industrial projects account for 65% of the total number of new projects launched in the province
Read more
Tsunami recorded in southwestern Japan, with waves of about 1.2 meters
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the waves of up to three meters are expected to hit the islands
Read more
Pakistan’s PM says Islamic world upholds Putin’s words about Prophet Muhammad
It was also pointed out that Vladimir Putin recalled that Russia had historically been a multinational and multi-confessional state where peoples of various religions, including Islam, could coexist and interact
Read more
Facebook bans account of Russian delegation to Vienna military security talks
The delegation only reposted statements by the Russian leaders and the Russian foreign ministry
Read more
China's Customs issues Hainan's first comprehensive regional partnership certificate
The document will allow entrepreneurs to take advantage of preferential tariffs
Read more
Slovak-US military agreement geared to deploys US troops closer to Russia - ex-PM
The leader of the Direction-Social Democracy party, said that his party insists on a referendum on the military agreement with Washington
Read more
EU top diplomat rules out preventive anti-Russian sanctions
Josep Borrel said that to be prepared to act does not mean to act before it is needed
Read more
Hainan provincial budget revenues increased 12.9% in 2021
Hainan exceeded the target by 9.6, reaching over $14.4 billion
Read more
Hainan authorities to attract $1.5 billion for cruise tourism around the island
The government announced its intention to implement the project at a forum held in Haikou
Read more
All Ukrainian newspapers, magazines switch to Ukrainian language
Ukrainian-language print media must account for at least 50% of assortment at every newspaper kiosk in the country
Read more
Negotiations with Moscow necessary to defuse tension in Europe, Macron says
According to the French leader, negotiations with Moscow are "more necessary than ever"
Read more
Russia has no relation to attacks on Ukrainian governmental websites - Kremlin spokesman
Ukrainians are blaming everything on Russia, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Russia, Belarus to hold snap inspection of Union State troops
"At the concluding stage of this event, drills dubbed Union Resolve 2022 will be held," Deputy Chief of the Belarusian General Staff Pavel Muraveiko said
Read more
WHO gets all required papers on Sputnik V - representative to Russia
We expect inspections to take place in February, Melita Vujnovic said
Read more
Russia not going to discuss withdrawal of missiles from Kaliningrad with anyone - Kremlin
"And with all due respect we will not tolerate any demands for us to do this or that on our own territory," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Hainan's 2021 duty-free store sales grew 84% to $9.4 billion
Some 9.6 million people visited duty-free shops on the island last year
Read more
‘Cynical’: Speaker slams Western assessments of CSTO’s participation in Kazakhstan
According to Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matvienko, the CSTO member states showed that it is a serious organization, and the West should deal with the fact that "in case of the color revolution in any other state, the CSTO will always defend itself"
Read more
Kremlin says situation with Russian security concerns is critical
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that the political wisdom of Russian and US presidents could help to defuse tensions
Read more
NATO expansion one of main threats to Russia’s national security - ambassador
Russia will decide on advisability of its further work with the United States and NATO after receiving written responses to its security proposals, Anatoly Antonov has told
Read more
Another 10 planes with Russian peacekeepers arrive in Moscow Region
They have landed at the Chkalovsky airfield, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
US sanctions against Russian leadership risk breaking off ties between countries - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it would be a great mistake
Read more
Media: Japan to proactively participate in international consumer fair in Hainan
According to the Hainan International Communication Network, Japan's small and medium-sized enterprises will participate even more actively in the exhibition this time
Read more
Sputnik V effective against omicron variant - RDIF
Booster vaccines, such as Sputnik Light, as well as combinations of existing vaccines are extremely important in the fight against emerging variants of the novel coronavirus, Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriev
Read more
Kremlin spokesman rules out deployment of its offensive weapons in Ukraine
Russia doesn’t rule out that the United States and NATO can do it, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia sees no reason for further talks with OSCE on security guarantees, says envoy
According to Alexander Lukashevich, the OSCE is trying more and more to embed itself in this Euro-Atlantic matrix
Read more
Russia, West are ‘on totally different tracks’ - Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov once again called for legally binding guarantees that Ukraine will not become a NATO member
Read more
Russia weighing various security options but has fewer scenarios than US, says Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov pointed out, the objective is not "to complicate those things that, perhaps, are no so complex"
Read more
Hainan wraps up 22nd International Tourist Carnival
It was attended by tens of thousands of people
Read more
Hainan's Sanya becomes China's most popular holiday destination over New Year weekend
China's largest online tour company Ctrip confirmed that the number of bookings in Sanya increased by 36% year-on-year over the New Year weekend
Read more
Passenger traffic at Hainan's Meilan International Airport up more than 6% in 2021
Last year, the airport ranked 16th in China in terms of total passenger traffic
Read more
Investments in Hainan's key economic projects exceeded $12.5 billion in 2021
The investment will go into the tourism industry, modern services, high-tech enterprises and infrastructure facilities
Read more
NATO knows which measures Russia can take if its initiatives are turned down — diplomat
On December 17, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements on security guarantees for the United States and NATO
Read more
Hainan's administrative center to boost development of modern services in 2022
As the Hainan Daily newspaper notes, the city is actively developing e-commerce
Read more
Russian skaters sweep podium in women’s competition at European Championships
Kamila Valieva won the gold with 259.06 points
Read more
Sanya to become "waste-free city" by 2025
The implementation of the plan involves a low-carbon transformation of the city, as well as solving the problem of its solid waste pollution, authorities said in a statement
Read more
Media: Hainan Cultural Fair creates new incentives for free trade port
The organizers of the event arranged halls with a total area of 33,000 square meters to house the fair's pavilions
Read more
Nearly 500,000 tourists visited Sanya over the New Year weekend
The average hotel occupancy rate in the city was 78.82% from December 31 to January 2
Read more
Moscow castigates insinuations of Russian arms supplies to Panjshir
Moscow is convinced that arms supplies to the conflicting parties in Afghanistan will not contribute to stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian peacekeepers return from Kazakhstan aboard 19 planes
A solemn meeting of paratroopers with the participation of the Airborne Forces will be organized at the Chkalovsky airfield
Read more
Australia recognizes Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19
The TGA determined that the two dose course of the vaccine would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status
Read more
Over 30,000 troops amassed in Poland, Baltic states near Belarusian border — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president specified that about 8,000-10,000 US troops were stationed in Poland and the Baltic states
Read more
NATO, US brought world close to brink of nuclear war during talks with Russia - expert
Representative of the Schiller Institute in New York Richard Black said that West needs to give up its violent fantasy of getting win Russia and China
Read more
Germany wants stable relations with Russia, many issues arguable, top diplomat says
Annalena Baerbock pointed out that the list of conflict issues that Germany needed to discuss was long and listed science, culture, trade, renewable energy sources and climate issues as important bilateral subjects
Read more
Top German diplomat arrives in Moscow Monday, talks with Lavrov due Tuesday — embassy
Annalena Baerbock will stay in Moscow until Tuesday evening
Read more
Russia to inspect UK military unit January 18 under international treaty - report
Such inspections are designed to verify information on troops, military equipment and deployment plans
Read more
More than 1.3 million tourists visited Hainan over New Year holidays
The province's tourism revenue amounted to $277.8 million in the three days from January 1 to January 3
Read more
Sanya duty-free sales up 74.8% in 2021
Sanya's stores account for most of the island's total duty-free store sales
Read more