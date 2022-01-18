Putin to inform Xi about security guarantee talks when in Beijing — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will inform his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, about Russia’s talks on security guarantees with the United States and NATO when he visits Beijing, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There has been no coordination [of Moscow’s and Beijing’s actions on security guarantees] until now," he said.

"At the same time, Russia and China, as countries maintaining relations of privileged partnership, are in constant exchange of information and views on the most topical matters, including this one. That is why, naturally, President Putin will inform Xi [Jinping] about what is going on in this sphere," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman said earlier that preparations were underway for Putin’s visit to Beijing in early February but everything would depend on the sanitary situation amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to original plans, Putin and Xi are to meet on February 4, when the Olympic Winter Games kick off in Beijing.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and measures of ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states.

Russian-US and Russian-NATO talks on security guarantees were held last week. On Monday, Geneva hosted Russian-US consultations on these matters. On January 12, a Russia-NATO Council meeting was held in Brussels, and a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council was held in Vienna on the following day.