EU feels disadvantaged amid Russia’s contacts with US, NATO — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The statements of the European Union’s officials have been making it clear that the bloc feels aggrieved by its non-involvement in discussions on security guarantees between Russia, the United States and NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of Russia’s diplomatic activities in 2021.

"We can see that the European Union feels somewhat disadvantaged. At least, it says it out loud, emphasizing the need to take its experience into account and prevent any agreements behind the EU’s back," Lavrov noted.

However, it is unclear how Russia could build security dialogue with the European Union in the current situation, the Russian top diplomat pointed out.

"Frankly speaking, I don’t know. But it’s not because we don’t want that. We regret that the European Union was the one who destroyed all mechanisms seven years ago, including the mechanisms that we used to discuss practical aspects of efforts to ensure security. And now, we have turned to the US and NATO. As for NATO, we still have the Russia-NATO Council, at least on paper, the body still exists as no one destroyed the Founding Act. However, as far as the European Union is concerned, our European colleagues have poured cement over all communication channels," Lavrov pointed out, commenting on EU top diplomat Josep Borrell’s statement about the possibility of EU-Russia discussions on security issues.

"So this is a question for Mr. Borrel and EU members, and as for the possibility of a separate dialogue with the EU that would not involve the US and NATO, the US needs to be asked if it is willing to let [the EU] take any independent action," the Russian foreign minister concluded.