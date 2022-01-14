Russia able to ensure its security, not going to wait for West’s promises — top diplomat

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia knows how to ensure its security and is not going to endlessly wait for some changes and West’s promises, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference on Friday.

According to the top diplomat, NATO is trying to dictate its will to everyone. "We know and are able to safeguard our security in any case, and I can assure you that we are not going to endlessly wait for some changes and promises," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister recalled that Moscow had already tried to put forward a draft treaty on European security, but it was "tactlessly misunderstood." "We said that we just wanted to translate political obligations into a legally binding form. The answer was illustrative - [they stated that] <…> legally binding guarantees could be provided exclusively to NATO members," according to Lavrov.

"This philosophy undermines everything that was achieved by the OSCE after the end of the Cold War, including the principle that no union in the Euro-Atlantic region can dictate its will to others," the top diplomat pointed out. "And [NATO] is doing this and, apparently, enjoying it <…>," Lavrov said.