Protests in Kazakhstan

Russia won’t interfere in Kazakhstan’s probe of its domestic unrest, vows Kremlin

The authorities have already launched an investigation, Dmitry Peskov pointed out

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Kazakh investigators will investigate the violent events that engulfed the country, and Russia will not interfere, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"If you carefully listened to [Kazakh] President Tokayev’s address [to an online summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization], he said that investigators would identify and make it possible to name these forces (that were behind the developments in the country - TASS). It’s not up to Russia to name them. It is the domestic concern of Kazakhstan, a sovereign country," Peskov stressed, when asked if Russia could specify the forces behind the recent developments in Kazakhstan. The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that "Kazakhstan has already launched an investigation involving Kazakh experts and will naturally conduct it itself."

Peskov denied the allegation that the Kremlin was unaware of the forces that had become the source of the aggression against Kazakhstan that the CSTO responded to. "You misunderstood me. I wanted to explain that it’s not our prerogative, it’s not our business to clearly classify those threats in this case. It is Kazakhstan’s domestic affair and it is the Kazakh people who should classify the threats and announce conclusions based on the investigation that is underway," the press secretary noted.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that "the presidents and the Armenian prime minister spoke about specific threats" at Monday’s extraordinary meeting of the Collective Security Council. "They did not speak about abstract things," the Kremlin spokesman said, confirming that the summit’s participants had not specified the forces behind the developments in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan unrest surprised everyone, even Russia, says Kremlin
Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later
Hainan’s Phoenix Airport commended for service quality in the PRC
The airport is rated AA, second only to AAA in the national credit system
Hainan International Fashion Week wraps up in Sanya
Leading designers, critics and other experts in high fashion, as well as representatives of luxury brands visited the event in Sanya, according to the organizers
Mass protests in Kazakhstan advantageous for US, says Ukrainian expert
Mikhail Pogrebinsky stressed that "it is impossible to believe that the Kazakh protests erupted spontaneously"
International Commercial Court established in Haikou
The court was formed by the Intermediate People's Court of Hainan Province and the Jiangdong District Administration
Orthodox Christian world celebrates Christmas
The holiday is preceded by a strict 40-day fast, which lasts from November 28 to January 6
Tokayev announces national mourning in Kazakhstan on January 10
Press secretary Berik Uali said that "the corresponding decree will be published on the Akorda website"
Hainan Week launched at the Expo 2020 Dubai
It will be open until December 24
Some US officials do not understand situation in Kazakhstan - official
Everyone is accustomed to the fact that some representatives of Washington do not understand everything, passing it off a position of the United States, Zakharova said
Hainan, Sichuan provinces increase number of launches of China's carrier rockets to 180
Hainan and Sichuan account for 45% of all Chinese launches
Nazarbayev stays in Nur-Sultan
The first president of Kazakhstan keeps in touch with the current president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Hainan’s Sanya opens first aid stations for people with heart disease emergencies
Some 450 defibrillators were set up in train stations, hotels, malls, educational institutions, government agencies and tourist attractions
Russia supports Saudi Arabia’s efforts toward settling Yemeni crisis - lawmaker
Under the Russian Concept of Collective Security in the Gulf, Russia is ready to help resolve this problem, Slutsky stressed
Zelensky calls on US Senate to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2
A bill mandating US officials to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Republican Senator Ted Cruz is expected to be considered in the upper house of Congress next week
Almaty surrounded by checkpoints, dozens of servicemen on watch
Cars are surveyed and documents are inspected thoroughly at the city’s exit
Access to wired Internet resumed in the capital of Kazakhstan
Mobile internet connection is still unavailable, a TASS correspondent reported
West should unilaterally give up NATO expansion, says Russian diplomat
The requirements of the US and other NATO countries on our implementation of certain de-escalation measures on our territory are out of discussion, Sergey Ryabkov noted
Fugitive banker calls himself leader of protests in Kazakhstan - agency
According to Mukhtar Ablyazov, the protesters in Almaty consult with him how to act every day
Gun battles resume in Almaty
According to the Mir-24 TV channel, eyewitnesses confirmed that clashes took place in the vicinity of Republic Square
Media: Hainan's Sanya to speed up development of international yacht port
The local government plans to simultaneously develop several spheres related to the consumer sector
Sanya to host international cultural fair featuring China's 10 leading museums
Visitors will be able to see about 50,000 exhibits
Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service at church in Novo-Ogaryovo presidential residence
As a rule, Putin celebrates Christmas outside Moscow, while on Easter he usually goes to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Putin to be informed on first Russia-US Geneva meeting's results in due time, says Kremlin
The first round of Geneva meeting took place late on Sunday
Putin to take part in CSTO Collective Security Council meeting on January 10 — Kremlin
The meeting will discuss the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan and measures to normalize it
Hainan Cultural Fair attracts public attention with an array of versatile exhibits
The event was first held in 2015
Without security guarantees Russia will have to "deter opponents", says diplomat
Before the talks the position of the American side leaves little reason for optimism, Ryabkov noted
12 aircraft with CSTO servicemen flew from Russian to Kazakhstan - Defense Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry formed an air group of more than 70 Il-76 and five An-124 planes to transfer units of the Russian contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan around the clock
Kazakhstan riots aim to undermine its integrity, Russian envoy says
Antonov also noted that the spread of radical religious ideologies in Central Asia is caused by the Western military intervention in the Middle East
Situation in Kazakhstan stabilizes after Tokayev’s address, peacekeepers’ arrival
The authorities impose harsh security measures in major cities
Deals worth more than $213.5 million signed at Hainan winter agricultural trade fair
The four-day exhibition in Haikou city ended on December 19
Internet access restored in Almaty
Telephone communications and the Internet were cut off in Almaty a few hours ago
Media: Hainan's free trade port makes notable progress in 2021
Over the past 12 months, the island's administration has launched more than 150 important projects to boost trade and attract investment, the Hainan Daily writes
More than 95% of Hainan residents vaccinated against COVID
The province vaccinated 9.57 million people
US to discuss only bilateral security issues with Russia in Geneva - Department of State
I hope that this will reveal several bilateral issues that have enough points of contact for further discussions, a high-ranking Department of State representative told
US ready to discuss with Russia non-deployment of American missiles in Ukraine
Talks between Russia and the US on security guarantees are planned on January 10 in Geneva
Hainan’s Yangpu Port cargo traffic increases 36.52% in January to November
Cargo turnover reached 1.2 million TEU
At least six waves of terrorists’ attacks reported in Almaty - President Tokayev
The analysis of the situation showed that Kazakhstan is facing an armed act of aggression well prepared and coordinated by perpetrators and terrorist groups trained outside the country, Tokayev emphasized
UK military official presents Cabinet with action options for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Speaking in an interview for The Times, Radakin noted that he is "deeply concerned" over the situation at the Russian-Ukrainian border
Hainan opens international marine industry exhibition
The event will be held at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou City for three days
Aeroflot stops selling tickets for flights to Kazakhstan with departure before January 20
Sales of tickets for flights scheduled from Kazakhstan to Russia until January 21 have also been halted
Hainan’s Sanya city kicks off large-scale cultural fair
Diplomats from 11 countries including Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Mongolia will visit the event
Foreign spy agencies behind riots in Kazakhstan, Serbian president says
Protests flared up in several cities of Kazakhstan on January 2
NATO ready to discuss troops withdrawal from borders with Russia at security talks - press
According to the newspaper, the de-escalation of the situation in the region implies the withdrawal of Russian forces from the border with Ukraine
More than 154 thousand people attend Hainan’s agricultural winter trade fair
The event is showcasing products from about 3,000 Chinese and foreign companies
Hainan's six innovative development zones present their potential at Expo 2020 Dubai
Hainan Free Trade Port made an online presentation on the development potential of industrial sites
Hainan's key port boosts cooperation with France to develop petrochemicals
The two sides are implementing a project to lay a heating network pipeline
Kyrgyz president admits possibility of republic’s citizens participating in Kazakh unrest
WHO Regional Director for Europe expects Sputnik V to be approved soon
The official denied that such a lengthy approval process of the Russian vaccine was related to this issue being politicized
Nine Il-76s with airborne troops land at Almaty airfield - Russian Defense Ministry
An air group of more than seventy Il-76 and five An-124 planes formed by the Defense Ministry transfers units of the Russian contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan around the clock
Russia, NATO may discuss establishment of buffer zone near Russian borders - expert
Andrey Kortunov noted that Moscow expressed such idea earlier, but it was met with negative reaction from the Baltic States
