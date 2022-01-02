Russia opposes imposing Western mediation on Minsk - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russia opposes imposing international mediation on Belarus in resolving the internal political situation with the help of Western "curators", Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"The principled position of Russia is well known. We consistently oppose Western interference in the internal affairs of Belarus and the imposition of some kind of international mediation. We believe that only the Belarusian people and their legitimate representatives, and not self-proclaimed ‘leaders of democratic forces’ and their Western curators, have the right to determine the fate of their country," the diplomat said. "Any social contradictions should be resolved exclusively within the framework of the constitutional field through constructive public dialogue," he added.

Rudenko noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling for a dialogue between the authorities and the opposition of Belarus, spoke in favor of a dialogue with the citizens of Belarus who are really invested in upgrading the political system and the stable development of their country.