Russia ready to work with US on Ukraine issue in any format - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to work with Washington on the Ukraine issue in any format based on the understanding that there is no alternative to the Minsk Agreements, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

When asked about the possibility of resuming Russian-US consultations similar to those that used to involve former Russian Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov and US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Rudenko said that "this is, first and foremost, a question for our US partners." "On our part, we are ready to cooperate in any format based on the principle that there is no alternative to the Minsk Agreement, which was supported by Washington, and the understanding that it is impossible to resolve the conflict without providing special status to Donbass," he pointed out.

The senior diplomat added that Russia had earlier proposed a Normandy Four group’s meeting to the US, which would also involve representatives of Donetsk and Lugansk. "Unfortunately, we did not get a positive response," he said.

Status of Donbass

The United States emphasized the need to provide special status to Donbass in contacts with Moscow, Rudenko said.

"Indeed, US President Joe Biden stated at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that there was no alternative to the Minsk Agreements and the conflict in eastern Ukraine could not be resolved without providing special status to Donbass. US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland also confirmed it during her visit to Moscow in October," he said, commenting on the two countries' positions on the domestic Ukrainian conflict.

"Given Kiev’s actual reluctance to implement the Minsk Agreements, it is a very important statement as it provides the basis for Russian-US cooperation in resolving the domestic conflict in Ukraine," the senior Russian diplomat stressed.

Donbass settlement process

Attempts to attach obligations to Russia under the Minsk Agreements are stymying efforts to resolve the situation in Donbass, Rudenko said.

"The question remains open: how to move towards the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements, which were supported by Washington, given Ukraine’s categorical refusal to implement their cornerstone provision and build a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk," he noted. "Clearly, attempts to circumvent this requirement, particularly by trying to depict Russia as a party to the conflict and attach some obligations to Moscow that aren’t included in the Minsk Agreements, are further stymying the process," Rudenko added.

According to him, it indefinitely delays the prospects for restoring peace and security in Donbass. "We expect that the United States will put decisive pressure on Kiev, making it comply with its obligations under the Minsk Agreements," Rudenko emphasized.