Russia and Cuba consistently implement ambitious economic projects — Putin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulations to President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel and General of the Army Raul Castro on the occasion of Cuba’s national holiday, Liberation Day, and on Christmas and the coming New Year, the Kremlin press service reported.

The head of the Russian state noted the development of Russia-Cuba relations in the spirit of comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Vladimir Putin pointed out that Russia and Cuba were working consistently to implement ambitious joint trade, economic, scientific, technological and cultural cooperation projects," the Kremlin press service said.

According to the statement, Putin "also expressed hope for continued close collaboration on the current bilateral and international issues for the benefit of the Russian and Cuban people."