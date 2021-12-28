Russian-US talks on security guarantees scheduled for January 10 in Geneva — MFA

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian-US consultations on security guarantees are scheduled for January 10 in Geneva, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The talks will take place in Geneva," the senior diplomat noted. "<…> The bilateral Russian-American consultations, which, we hope, are likely to develop into negotiations on our draft agreements, will be held on January 10," Ryabkov stated.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees on a part of the US and NATO. They were handed over to US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on December 15.