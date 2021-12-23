Putin to deliver state-of-the-nation address in early 2022 — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 23. TASS/. Preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state-of-the-nation address have begun. It will be delivered in early 2022, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In conceptual terms, yes, but substantively, work on the text is yet to be done. And later, the president will finalize it, as usual," he said answering a corresponding question.

According to Peskov, the address will be delivered "at the beginning of the year."

This year, the president delivered his address to the national parliament on April 21. It was mainly dedicated to domestic problems, from overcoming the consequences of the pandemic to new measures of support for Russian regions.