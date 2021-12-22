Kremlin disagrees with US accusations of Russia's violating WTO rules

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin disagrees with US allegations that Russia’s policy of import substitution violates World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We do not agree with this point of view. Russia does not violate anything in this area," he said.

On Tuesday, US trade representative Katherine Tai said the US intends to use the WTO mechanisms to hold Russia accountable for its alleged trade activities. She made this statement after her Office released its "2021 Report on the Implementation and Enforcement of Russia’s World Trade Organization (WTO) Commitments."

According to that report, "Russia maintains restrictive at-the-border measures, institutes behind-the-border measures to inhibit trade, and implements an industrial policy seemingly driven by the guiding principles of import substitution and forced localization."