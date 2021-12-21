No challenges in adopting final statement of Astana format talks — Russian envoy

NUR-SULTAN, December 21. / TASS /. Moscow sees no challenges in adopting a joint statement of the Astana format member countries (Russia, Iran, Turkey) following the 17th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format, Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for the Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday.

"We are still hammering out the final statement, it needs some adjustment. All states have their own approaches, however, there are no any insoluble difficulties, which would prevent the adoption of a joint statement," the Russian envoy noted.

The joint statement is likely to be adopted by the Astana format member states on Wednesday.

The 17th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format is taking place on December 21-22 in Kazakhstan’s capital. The participants are likely to address the future prospects of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, the recent developments in Syria, efforts focused on maintaining the ceasefire in the de-escalation zones in line with the previous agreements as part of the Astana format. A working group on captives, with the participation of guarantor countries, as well as the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross are going to hold a meeting.