Moscow likely to submit proposals to US on security safeguards this week, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 13. / TASS /. Russia will likely hand over its proposals on security safeguards to the US through diplomatic channels this week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] stated that it would be done within a week. So, one can assume, this week," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Peskov did not specify the level at which these proposals could be handed over. "In any case, they will be [submitted] through diplomatic channels, through the Foreign Ministry," the presidential spokesman said.

The Kremlin spokesman also refrained from commenting on whether the US had already announced which of its allies would partake in working on security guarantees. "I still cannot reveal such details, as they do not exist," Peskov noted.

On Wednesday, Putin offered to launch substantive negotiations to achieve legal guarantees of NATO’s eastward non-proliferation. "Moscow will insist on holding talks with Washington and its allies regarding concrete agreements preventing NATO from further advancing and deploying weapon systems which pose a threat to Russia," the head of state mentioned. The Russian head of state emphasized that Moscow "needed legal guarantees, since the Western colleagues had not fulfilled the relevant oral obligations."

On December 7, Presidents Putin of Russia and Biden of the US held talks via a video linkup. The leaders agreed that they would instruct their representatives to launch "substantive consultations on sensitive issues."

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow was going to submit a comprehensive proposal on legal security assurances for the next round of the Russian-US dialogue on strategic stability. The talks are likely to take place in January 2022, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.