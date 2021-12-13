Xi-Putin meeting to enhance world stability — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, December 13. /TASS/. This week’s talks on a video call between China’s President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will enhance mutual trust and lend stability and positive energy to the international situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news briefing on Monday.

He said Xi was going to discuss with Putin bilateral relations and exchange opinions on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"We expect and are certain that this video call will certainly promote steady growth of mutual trust between our countries and give an impetus to the further development of bilateral relations of strategic cooperation and practical interaction, as well as lend stability and positive energy to the chaotic international situation," he said.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said President Xi Jinping would hold a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 15.