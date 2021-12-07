Putin told Biden sanctions have no effect, including for US - Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with US leader Joe Biden that sanctions don’t yield any positive effect, including for the United States itself, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters after the summit.

"The US president spoke about possible sanctions, and our president spoke about what the Russian side needs and that sanctions are not a new thing, they have been in place for a rather long time, but unfortunately, there is no positive effect from them either for the US or for Russia," Ushakov said.

When speaking about possible sanctions, Biden mentioned such fields as the economy, finance and politics, Ushakov noted.

"It’s unclear why these sanctions should be slapped," he said. "Our president told [Biden] that you worry about something that we don’t understand, and we worry about what is clear for us."

"Let’s see how this conversation will translate into particular actions and particular steps," Ushakov said, answering a question whether de-escalation in Russian-US ties could be expected after the summit.