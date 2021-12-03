Russia invites US to reset to zero restrictions on diplomatic missions, will reciprocate

WASHINGTON, December 3. /TASS/. Russia is inviting the United States to reset to zero all restrictions on the operation of diplomatic offices and will be prepared to reciprocate, Russia’s ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov told the media on Friday.

"Our proposal is very simple and easy to understand: all that we suggest is to reset to zero the sanctions imposed on us. We will be prepared to do the same in relation to the restrictions that we imposed in retaliation for the United States’ unfriendly actions. All is very simple: let the diplomats do their job to the good of and in the interests of their countries," he said.

The ambassador recalled that the problem with visas for Russian diplomats in the United States has not yet been resolved, while the situation with their work remains "very thorny and troublesome." In particular, 27 diplomats and their families will have to leave the US by January 30, 2022 and 28 more employees of the Russian diplomatic mission will have left the country by June 30. He pointed out that Washington is not saying directly that the diplomats and employees are being expelled, but de facto, it is an expulsion, as they will be denied accreditation and the opportunity to work normally in that country as staff members of the diplomatic mission.

The Russian ambassador said "diplomats, administrative and technical personnel are leaving."

Among them are the diplomats who are "engaged in cooperation with the United States in culture and in the development of Russian-US relations," along with those who are "engaged in strategic stability."

"How can it be possible to build, or at least stabilize the Russian-US relationship, without these people?" Antonov stressed.

According to the ambassador, the US pressures into leaving both those who "have been in the United States for over three years" and those "who face some absolutely far-fetched accusations."

"Some of our colleagues are subject to complaints in terms of how they fulfil their diplomatic duties in the United States," Antonov explained.

In response to the anti-Russian sanctions announced by Washington in April and another expulsion of Russian diplomats, Moscow restricted the hiring of Russians and citizens of third countries by the US diplomatic missions. The US embassy in Moscow reported that from May 12 it would reduce the number of consular services, including suspending the consideration of documents for visas that are not intended for diplomatic travel. The issuance of diplomatic visas also slowed down visibly. Since August 1, the US embassy to Russia has been operating having 120 employees, the lowest number in five years. The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the US embassy was not obstructed in filling the quota of 455 diplomats with employees from the United States.