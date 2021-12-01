Russia to continue to focus on human rights, migration problems, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia will continue to facilitate the strengthening of global and regional security, to pay special attention to the protection of human rights, including the fair and humane settlement of migration problems, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to the international inter-party forum on global challenges of the 21st century.

"Russia, the biggest Eurasian and Euro-Pacific state, permanent member of the UN Security Council, will continue to contribute to the strengthening of global and regional security and stability in all dimensions, working to overcome numerous problems of the modern world on the strong foundation of international law, first of all the principles of the UN Charter," the top Russian diplomat said.

"Among our unconditional priorities is the battle against racism and xenophobia, aggressive nationalism and neo-Nazism, any other forms of intolerance and discrimination, including on grounds of ethnicity and language," Lavrov said.

"We will continue to pay increased attention to defending the cultural and civilizational versatility of the modern world, ensuring the social and economic rights of the people, including a just and humane settlement of migration problems," the top diplomat stressed.

Russia is ready to closely cooperate with all those who show mutual interest, he added. "I expect that the activity of United Russia’s commission for international cooperation and support of compatriots, set up upon instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, that I was entrusted to chair, will also play its role in the common cause, will help to maintain the atmosphere of friendship, trust and mutual understanding between the peoples," he noted.

The geography of United Russia’s international activity is vast - partnership ties have been established with tens of political parties and movements on all continents, Lavrov stressed. Cooperation between political parties and associations is specifically in demand these days when the situation in the world remains utterly tense, he went on to say. "By representing the interests of millions of citizens, they serve as a major link between executive authorities, legislative assemblies and civil society," Lavrov emphasized.