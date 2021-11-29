Putin praises significant development of energy cooperation between Russia and China

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the 3rd Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum, noting the unprecedented high level of strategic interaction between the two states. The text of the statement was published on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

"The relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China are at an unprecedented high level. An important component of these relations is energy cooperation, which has developed quite significantly in recent years," according to the statement.

"[The two states have] ensured stable operation of cross-border oil and gas pipelines, supplies of coal and electricity from Russia to China are steadily growing, large-scale joint projects in the gas chemical industry, as well as the production of liquefied natural gas in the Arctic are being successfully implemented. The construction of new units of Russian design has begun at two Chinese nuclear power plants," the head of state said.

According to Putin, the Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum is an effective mechanism for direct dialogue between companies of the two countries operating in various sectors of the fuel and energy sector.

"This year, the agenda of the forum, as usual, is very broad. It is important that it includes such topical topics as the development and implementation of energy efficient technologies and the development of green energy," the Russian President said in his address. One of the popular areas of cooperation is creation of information and analytical platforms, primarily the so-called Atlas of Investments in Russian-Chinese Energy Cooperation, the President added.

The Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum was established in July 2018 by the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The event annually gathers representatives of the largest companies in the energy, financial and IT sectors, political and public figures, diplomats and experts from the two countries.