Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan to outline steps for reinforcement of stability in Karabakh

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Trilateral negotiations of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, timed to the anniversary of the November 9, 2020, Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement, will take place in Sochi on November 26 under Putin’s initiative, Kremlin press service announced Tuesday.

"The sides plan to review the implementation of the November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, trilateral agreements and outline further steps on strengthening of stability and establishment of peaceful life in the region," the statement says. "Special attention will be paid to restoration and development of trade, economic and transportation ties."

According to the statement, separate negotiations between Putin and Aliyev and Putin and Pashinyan are also planned.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020. On November 9 that year, Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev signed a trilateral ceasefire agreement. On January 11, the three leaders agreed to unblock the regional communications.