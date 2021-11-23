Russian envoy slams US plans for new sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as unacceptable

WASHINGTON, November 23. /TASS/. Washington’s attempts to maintain dialogue with Moscow by way of sanctions are unacceptable and violate international law, Russian AMbassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said, commenting on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement about new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

"Dialogue through sanctions is unacceptable and violates international law. We regard all attempts to impede Russian oil and gas exports to Europe as unfair competition, undermining the free market principles," Antonov pointed out. "We also categorically reject accusations against us regarding the Russian energy policy. Such statements show the disrespect of the United States for its own allies who are ready to build a long-term mutually beneficial cooperation with our country. We have proven in practice that we are reliable partners in the energy sphere," the Russian envoy added.