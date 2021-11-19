Lavrov hopes intergovernmental committee will solve Russian business’ problems in Sweden

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia expects that the joint Russian-Swedish Supervisory Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation that has resumed its activities will eliminate the difficulties faced by Russian business in the country Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde.

Lavrov drew the attention of his Swedish colleague to the fact that despite the "well-known and natural contradictions", the parties have "good opportunities for cooperation" in a variety of areas, including trade, economy, investments, ecology, cultural and humanitarian projects, health care, and social issues.

"We welcomed the resumption of activities of the joint Russian-Swedish Supervisory Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation after an eight-year hiatus," the minister continued. "Its regular session was held in Stockholm a month ago, and the attendees discussed future work in this direction," he noted.

At the same time, according to Lavrov, "certain problems" exist in the conversation between Moscow and Stockholm in terms of ensuring Russian enterprises' activity on the kingdom's territory. "Let's hope that these issues can be addressed within the scope of the intergovernmental committee. In turn, we are doing our best to provide favorable conditions for the activities of Swedish business in our country," Lavrov stressed.