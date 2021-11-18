Lavrov’s diplomatic letters prove Russia never ‘sabotaged’ Normandy Four talks — MFA

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The publication of letters between Russia’s foreign minister and the top diplomats of France and Germany has debunked Western claims that Russia had declined to cooperate for a Normandy Format meeting on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Zakharova spoke on the Solovyov Live YouTube channel and referred to the publication on Wednesday of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's correspondence with his French and German counterparts, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas, respectively.

"Moscow responded promptly to the requests from its partners in Berlin and Germany," she said. Russia made numerous proposals that were "worth pursuing," she said.

Reports that were telling a different story to the public were meant to portray Russia as "uncooperative and impossible to negotiate with" and put the blame for the failure of the Minsk agreements on Moscow while "covering up for Kiev," the spokeswoman noted.

The diplomatic correspondence was published to remove any doubt about Russia’s intentions for the broad public, the international community and Ukrainians, she said.

These diplomatic messages don’t just contain pleasantries, but also specific proposals for the Normandy Format talks so "we don’t just smile in front of the cameras and then return to the capitals and make contradictory and conflicting statements, but reach a practical result that would cause some efficient steps," she said.

"No longer will it be possible to claim that Russia took an unconstructive position, proposed nothing and that all it did was block everything," Zakharova stressed.