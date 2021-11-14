Russia ready to help resolve migration crisis on Belarusian border with EU - Putin

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to facilitate efforts to resolve a migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and the European Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Rossiya-1's "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show.

"When we hear some statements and accusations against us, I would like to tell everyone: mind your own domestic issues, don't try to shift them to others because it is your related agencies that need to resolve them. However, we are ready to do our utmost [to help resolve the situation] if there is anything we can do," Putin said in response to reporter Pavel Zarubin's questions.