MOSCOW, November 13. / TASS /. The Western states created migration crises themselves, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with host of "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" Pavel Zarubin.

"It is important to remember where the migration crises came from. Is it Belarus that discovered such problems? No, there are reasons that were created by the Western countries themselves, including European countries. They are both of military and economic nature," Putin said.