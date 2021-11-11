Putin notes Kiev’s destructive policy on Ukrainian conflict in conversation with Merkel

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted Kiev’s destructive policy while exchanging opinions on the internal Ukrainian conflict with Germany’s acting Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday.

"The Russian president noted Kiev’s destructive policy that is increasingly banking on the use of force, including using strike drones in violation of the Minsk Package of Measures," the press service noted.

On October 26, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that on the orders of Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny, a Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicle had for the first time been employed in Donbass. According to Ukraine’s General Staff, this took place near the Granitnoye settlement controlled by Kiev on the Mariupol direction. As result of the attack, a piece of artillery belonging to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was allegedly destroyed. After an investigation, Foreign Minister of the DPR Natalya Nikonorova said that this information had not been confirmed.