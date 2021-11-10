Region security chiefs agree on closer coordination on Afghanistan — Russia security chief

NEW DELHI, November 10. /TASS/. Participants at the meeting of the secretaries of regional security councils in New Delhi agreed on closer coordination on Afghanistan, including in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and uncontrolled migration, Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday following a meeting within the framework of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan.

"The participants in the multilateral meeting of the secretaries of security councils declared their resolute support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan," Patrushev said. "They emphasized respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state," he added.

The meeting "agreed on closer coordination of our states on the Afghan track, first of all in the fight against terrorism and extremism, illegal drug trafficking and uncontrolled migration," Patrushev said. According to him, it also emphasized the importance of urgent humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

The security chiefs also stressed "the central and major" role of the UN in the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan. "Given that most participants in today’s event are members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, we agreed on a more efficient use of the SCO’s contractual legal tools in that sphere," he went on to say.

"Not only the settlement in Afghanistan, but also security and well-being of a number of states, including Russia, will depend on how timely and efficient our cooperation will be," Patrushev stressed.

India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan took part in a regional dialogue on security in Afghanistan on November 10. They were represented by national security advisors or secretaries of security councils. Russia was represented by Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev.