Kremlin slams Polish PM’s statements blaming Russia for migration crisis as unacceptable

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the statements by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that Russia is allegedly responsible for the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border were unacceptable.

"We consider the words by the Polish prime minister that Russia bears responsibility for this situation as absolutely irresponsible and unacceptable. That statement is absolutely irresponsible and unacceptable,’’ the spokesman told reporters.

Morawiecki, speaking on Tuesday at a special session of the Sejm (the parliament’s lower house) dedicated to the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border, said the current events at the border are part of Russia’s policy, which allegedly controls the actions of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The Polish prime minister said that Belarusian authorities intentionally brought thousands of migrants to the country and marched them to the border en masse.