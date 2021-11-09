Lavrov calls on EU to avoid double standards in situation at Belarusian-Polish border

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called on the European Union countries to avoid double standards in addressing the migration crisis at Belarus’ border with Poland and Lithuania.

"It is necessary to avoid double standards in this situation and use a common approach in what concerns the European Union nations’ position," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

"This crisis stems from the policy NATO and EU countries have been pursuing in the Middle East and North Africa for years," he stressed.