Kremlin is considering Novaya Gazeta's message concerning Pandora Papers

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The Russian presidential staff has received and is scrutinizing a message from the daily Novaya Gazeta and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists with a request for looking into the so-called Pandora Papers, containing information about the owners of offshore companies around the world, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Wednesday.

"It is true that there have been messages from Novaya Gazeta addressed to our corresponding department in the Kremlin. The department is working on these messages," Peskov said.

Earlier, he said that for the time being Pandora Papers were confined to groundless allegations unworthy of any probes.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists on October 3 published extracts from about 11.9 million documents containing information about offshore accounts of a number of world leaders and celebrities.